The Ark: Sci-Fi Drama From Dean Devlin Scores Series Order at Syfy

Dean Devlin is making his way to the world of science fiction.

Syfy on Monday handed out a series order to The Ark.

Jonathan Glassner, writer/producer of Stargate SG-1, will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Devlin.

The cabler has ordered 12 episodes, with production set to commence in March at PFI Studios in Belgrade, Serbia, with the premiere announced at a later date.

No cast is currently attacjed to the project, with Syfy saying it will begin shortly.

Devlin's Electric Entertainment International Sales division is selling all international rights.

"The series takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race," reads the logline for the highly-anticipated project.

"The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life."

"With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive."

"'The Ark' is a perfect fit for SYFY audiences and we know fans will gravitate to this heart-racing story from Dean Devlin, one of the most accomplished and respected sci-fi writers working today," said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming.

"With the recent success of both 'Resident Alien' and 'Chucky,' the network is home to several of the most creative storytellers working in all of television."

"I'm so excited to have the opportunity to partner with SYFY again and can't think of a better collaborator than Jonathan Glassner to bring this series to life," Devlin said.

The cabler has had success with series like Resident Alien and Chucky -- both of which landed speedy renewals after airing their freshman runs.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.