The Hills: New Beginnings Canceled at MTV

According to Deadline, MTV has officially canceled The Hills: New Beginnings after two low-rated seasons.

The news should come as no surprise when you consider that the show has never been a big ratings performer for the young-skewing cabler.

A reboot of the popular reality series The Hills (2006-10), New Beginnings featured a mix of old and new cast members, but it had one big issue throughout its run:

It was boring.

Reality TV is typically filled with drama, but the drama was watered down.

Had MTV went in a drastically new direction by bringing no one from the original back, the show might have had legs to sustain storylines.

The series was in jeopardy after its first season.

MTV gave it a vote of confidence in the form of a speedy second-season pickup, but filming was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fellow MTV shows Jersey: Shore Family Vacation and Floribama Shore pivoted to produce episodes in quarantine, but there were said to be various issues with members of the cast of New Beginnings.

The cast of Season 2 included Justin Brescia, Frankie Delgado, Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Spencer Pratt, Brandon Thomas Lee, Kaitlynn Carter, Ashley Wahler, and Jason Wahler.

While the original series was buzzy thanks to the shocking storylines that were filled with drama, the reboot fizzled out quickly.

The TV landscape is totally different from the way it was when the OG series premiered.

That series imploded when focal cast member Lauren Conrad exited after five seasons.

The only glimmer of hope for fans of the franchise is that new projects with The Hills branding are not being ruled out by ViacomCBS.

This means that a spinoff or a full-fledged reboot with an entire new cast could materialize.

The on-air ratings were low, but MTV shows rise in delayed viewing due to their target audience not watching TV live.

