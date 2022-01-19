The Walking Dead Final Season Part II Trailer Teases Bloody Battles, New Villains, & More!

Saying goodbye to a show like The Walking Dead will be tough, but AMC's decision to air the final season across three parts is ruining the momentum.

The cabler on Wednesday dropped the trailer for the second part of The Walking Dead Season 11, and it looks like a stellar follow-up.

"We’re doing this all wrong,” Daryl Dixon says in the clip.

“We survived everything for what? Keep fighting and killing each other?"

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Daryl, Maggie, Negan, and Gabriel were caught up in a deadly battle with the Reapers.

In a chilling scene, Leah sent fireworks towards the above characters after killing Pope and blaming it on Daryl.

It was a shocker of a cliffhanger, but the trailer seemingly confirms all of them will make it out of the incident alive.

Maggie and Negan look set to continue to have a complicated relationship, and when you consider the past, it makes sense.

Maggie is seen aiming her gun multiple times throughout the trailer, though we don't truly know who she will be taking aim at.

We also see the Commonwealth arriving at Alexandria and fan-favorites like Carol and Daryl immersing themselves into the community.

Eugene and Princess, however, look set to be in trouble after the recent events. They are both cast aside by the community, likely setting up a big battle.

New villain, Pamela Milton, reveals that she wants to rebuild the world.

Will that even be possible?

There has to be more to the story.

We also see Judith in danger after being trapped in the basement of a home in Alexandria following some bad weather.

"The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria," reads the logline for the next eight episodes.

"For all, their world is literally crashing down around them."

"Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems."

"For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return."

"One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community."

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

The Walking Dead returns February 20, with episodes bowing a week earlier on AMC+.

