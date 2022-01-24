The Walking Dead Season 11 Part II Photos Tease Big Changes

We are a month away from the launch of The Walking Dead Season 11 Part II, and AMC has dropped some new photos from the coming episodes.

The recently released trailer showed off a lot of wild moments to prepare fans for the coming events, but the photos dig a little deeper.

We'll start with Carol.

The aforementioned teaser showed the heroic character baking cookies, presumably immersing herself in the world of the Commonwealth.

The new photo of Melissa McBride's excellent character shows in what looks to be at the Commonwealth, looking happier than ever.

you know Carol always has a trick up her sleeve for when things change.

Inevitably, Carol will be concerned about this new location and what it means for her people.

We also get a glimpse of Carol's BFF Daryl, and it will be exciting to see how it all plays out for him.

We left Daryl on The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 in a precarious situation because of Leah's manipulation.

There is so much we don't know about the Commonwealth, but it looks like Princess and Eugene will forge a bond as they move on with their lives in this new compound.

One of the new photos shows the pair sitting down and having a chat.

Whether that chat will be about sustaining such a big compound, we don't know, but they have to at least be talking about Pamela.

Pamela has only been mentioned on the show so far, and we get a look at this character in the photos.

We've met her son, and let's just say he's going to be a royal pain for our characters.

"The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria," reads the logline for the next eight episodes.

"For all, their world is literally crashing down around them."

"Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems."

"For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return."

"One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community."





The Walking Dead returns to AMC on February 20, with new episodes dropping a week earlier on AMC+.

