The Walking Dead Season 11 Part II Photos Tease Big Changes

at .

We are a month away from the launch of The Walking Dead Season 11 Part II, and AMC has dropped some new photos from the coming episodes.

The recently released trailer showed off a lot of wild moments to prepare fans for the coming events, but the photos dig a little deeper.

We'll start with Carol.

Carol at the Commonwealth - The Walking Dead

The aforementioned teaser showed the heroic character baking cookies, presumably immersing herself in the world of the Commonwealth.

The new photo of Melissa McBride's excellent character shows in what looks to be at the Commonwealth, looking happier than ever.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Carol always has a trick up her sleeve for when things change.

Inevitably, Carol will be concerned about this new location and what it means for her people.

Daryl's New Normal - The Walking Dead

We also get a glimpse of Carol's BFF Daryl, and it will be exciting to see how it all plays out for him.

We left Daryl on The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 in a precarious situation because of Leah's manipulation.

There is so much we don't know about the Commonwealth, but it looks like Princess and Eugene will forge a bond as they move on with their lives in this new compound.

One of the new photos shows the pair sitting down and having a chat.

Princess and Eugene - The Walking Dead

Whether that chat will be about sustaining such a big compound, we don't know, but they have to at least be talking about Pamela.

Pamela has only been mentioned on the show so far, and we get a look at this character in the photos.

We've met her son, and let's just say he's going to be a royal pain for our characters.

"The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature’s torrential wrath in Alexandria," reads the logline for the next eight episodes.

Welcome, Pamela - The Walking Dead

"For all, their world is literally crashing down around them."

"Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems."

"For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return."

"One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community."

Mercer Returns - The Walking Dead

What are your thoughts on the photos?

Hit the comments below.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on February 20, with new episodes dropping a week earlier on AMC+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The Walking Dead Quotes

You can breathe. You can blink. You can cry. Hell, they're all gonna be doing that.

Negan

You see 11 condoms, I see 11 minutes of my life I'm not getting back.

Maggie

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Photos

Daryl's New Normal - The Walking Dead
Carol at the Commonwealth - The Walking Dead
Welcome, Pamela - The Walking Dead
Mercer Returns - The Walking Dead
Princess and Eugene - The Walking Dead
Making a Break for It - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8

The Walking Dead Videos

The Walking Dead: The Whisperer War Kicks Off in Season 10 Trailer!
The Walking Dead: The Whisperer War Kicks Off in Season 10 Trailer!
The Walking Dead Promo: The Whisperers Make Their Move!
The Walking Dead Promo: The Whisperers Make Their Move!
The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Does Lydia Trust Alpha?
The Walking Dead Sneak Peek: Does Lydia Trust Alpha?
  1. The Walking Dead
  2. The Walking Dead Season 11 Part II Photos Tease Big Changes