The Woman in the House Trailer: Kristen Bell Attempts to Solve a Murder in Netflix Limited Series

Kristen Bell is no stranger to solving crimes.

She spent four seasons and a movie as Veronica Mars.

But the latest trailer for The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window shows Bell in a very different role than before.

The name of the show is quite the mouthful, and if there was ever an award for worst-named TV show, we're sure it would win.

You probably have some idea about what the show is about from the title, but here is the official logline:

For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her.

But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder... Or did she?

From creators Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, "The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end," according to a press release from Netflix.

Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony, and Benjamin Levy Aguilar also co-star opposite Bell, who executive-produces the limited series alongside Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Bell is a well-known TV star, coming off the aforementioned Veronica Mars, as well as Gossip Girl (original and reboot), The Good Place, Heroes, and House of Lies.

The latest trailer for this satire is bonkers and will leave you with more questions than answers.

In fact, there's a Lifetime quality to the trailer which could bode well for when the show premieres.

Check it out below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Will you watch the show when it bows on January 24?

Do you think the show looks like a fun new direction for Bell?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.