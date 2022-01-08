Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 10

Did Danny's new partner make him see the force in a different light?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 10, an illegal drug shipment in New York City caused a lot of drama.

Eddie Faces a Dilemma - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Jamie made a concerning discovery about her former mentor.

Who did she turn to for advice?

Elsewhere, Frank received pushback from Mayor Chase over his handling of a brawl.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 10 Quotes

Danny: You ready to ride? It's a lot bigger than a horse.
Gates: If I had a horse, I wouldn't need you.

Jamie: What brings you by?
Reeves: I screwed up.
Jamie: Can't be that bad.
Reeves: I owe a bookie 23 grand.
Jamie: It can be that bad.

