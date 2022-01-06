Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 10

Did the hospital manage to bounce back following the drama surrounding the Vas-Com scandal?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 10, the drama was still at a high, putting Goodwin on a collision course with the hospital's compliance officer.

Marcel Assists Blake - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Crockett and Blake tried to save a patient who had a son with severe autism.

Elsewhere, a patient's son lied to his father about his diagnosis.

Watch Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 10 Online

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 10 Quotes

Father: I think I can hold out. I've gotta be on the top of the transplant list, right?
Blake: You are, but we're running out of time.
Luke: I want to be with Daddy. He needs my help.
Blake: I think Luke might be your best and last chance. We should get him tested.

Charles: How are your 15 minutes going?
Sharon: Of fame? That was the last thing I wanted when I called the FBI. But now there's all this hoopla out there. I'm worried about the hospital.

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 10

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 10 Photos

Sharon Clashes With the Compliance Officer - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 10
Will Under Fire - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 10
A New Compliance Officer - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 10
Is Vanessa Okay? - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 10
A Patient's Son Lies - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 10
An Autistic Patient - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 10
