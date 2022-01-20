Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 12

Did Will and Steve manage to pick a side?

The pair got stuck in the middle of a marital face-off on Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 12.

Meanwhile, Dr. Blake's entire surgical team mysteriously collapsed during a liver transplant.

What did it mean?

Elsewhere, Charles encouraged Ethan to reconcile with his father.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.