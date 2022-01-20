Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 12

Did Will and Steve manage to pick a side?

The pair got stuck in the middle of a marital face-off on Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 12.

Will Gets Stuck - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Dr. Blake's entire surgical team mysteriously collapsed during a liver transplant.

What did it mean?

Elsewhere, Charles encouraged Ethan to reconcile with his father.

Watch Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 12 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 12 Quotes

Lisa: I'm not seeing an OB.
Jonah: Tell them why.
Lisa: Stop it, Jonah!
Jonah: Fine, I will. Lisa stopped seeing her OB because she had the audacity to suggest that my wife take a vaccine.
Lisa: It's my decision! And I don't appreciate you trying to recruit more soldiers to your cause.

No, I don't want to talk to my husband directly. That's why I hired a lawyer.

Stevie

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 12

