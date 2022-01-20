Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 12

Who was giving information to the Los Temidos gang?

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 12 had several lives on the line when the gang set out to unmask the gang.

Voight was forced to delve into his informant's past when her undercover role was under threat.

Meanwhile, Jay had an epiphany about his life in Chicago.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.