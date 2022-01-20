Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 12

Who was giving information to the Los Temidos gang?

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 12 had several lives on the line when the gang set out to unmask the gang.

Making a Decision - tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 11

Voight was forced to delve into his informant's past when her undercover role was under threat.

Meanwhile, Jay had an epiphany about his life in Chicago.

Watch Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 12 Online

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 12 Quotes

Voight: What do you think happened last night?
Halstead: With Anna? She looked spooked. It happens.
Voight: Not like that, not with her.

Voight: You OK?
Anna: Yeah, I'm good.
Voight: What happened?
Anna: You guys jumped way too damn quick, that's what happened. Did you guys find the glock?
Voight: No.
Anna: Let me guess, your boy Halstead made the call.

