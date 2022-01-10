Watch Family Guy Online: Season 20 Episode 11

Did Peter's high-pitched voice help him or hinder him?

On Family Guy Season 20 Episode 11, a horrible accident changed his voice forever.

Meanwhile, Stewie was attracted to Lois' new masculine physique, leading to some shocking developments.

Elsewhere, Brian had a trick up his sleeve to change everything.

How did it work out in the end?

Use the video above to watch Family Guy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.