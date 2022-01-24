Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 2 Episode 8

Who tried to send Tariq away for good?

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 8, Davis and Sax worked to prove his innocence.

In the Courtroom - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 8

But they realized someone else was trying to make him go away.

Meanwhile, Carrie wondered about the harm she caused to everyone with her actions.

What did she learn?

Use the video above to watch Power Book II: Ghost online right here via TV Fanatic.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 8 Quotes

Mecca: You can't ignore what we have together, Nae-Nae.
Monet: Had together, Dante. You still acting like I'm the same broke-ass bitch that you first met. If you knew me now you would know that I mean what I say, and I don't play games.

If you really want to save your sister, I suggest you start by saving yourself.

Warren [to Tariq]

Brayden Works - Tall - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 8
In the Courtroom - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 8
Jenny Speaks Up - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 8
Diana Speaks Out - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 8.
Warren Stops By - Brayden is always down to do what he needs to do for his friends, and that continues on Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 8.
Tariq In Shock - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 8
