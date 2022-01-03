Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 33 Episode 11

Did Mr. Burns meet his match in Marge?

On The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 11, the pair went to war over the soul of a brash young football prodigy.

Marge realized Mr. Burns had a nefarious plan, leading to a comical turn of events.

Meanwhile, a surprising change in Homer's work meant that he could lose his job.

Who helped him throughout the ordeal?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.