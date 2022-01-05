When Calls the Heart Season 9 Premieres Sooner Than You Think!

Have you been aching to see more of LucaBeth?

Are your senses tingling for what the future holds for our beloved Mountie, Nathan?

Hallmark knows the answer, and they're delivering the goods!

Hallmark Channel’s beloved primetime drama series returns much sooner than anticipated. When will When Calls the Heart Season 9 premiere?

Love will be in the air as When Calls the Heart makes its compelling return with more romance and drama in store for the residents of Hope Valley, premiering on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 9/8c with 12 all-new episodes!

Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships. The Mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few members of the town running against one another.

Elizabeth and Lucas focus on their relationship beyond courtship, and as she gets to know Lucas better, she learns about his past which gives Elizabeth pause about their future.

“When Calls the Heart is a cherished series that continues to grow in the ratings annually.

"It continues to gain fans and is a tentpole of our network’s storytelling," said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks.

“We are thrilled to showcase a new season from the talented writers and amazing cast.

"Continuing with original stories of romance, drama, and friendship, we are thrilled for viewers to tune in to the new season.”

If they're thrilled, we're ecstatic!

Of course, we don't need to tell you about how well received the touching stories on When Calls the Heart are, but the impact is incredible.

The series ended its eighth season on a high, with When Calls the Heart Season 8 Episode 12, the finale, ranking as the most-watched episode of the series in Households (2.9 million) and among Total Viewers (3.6 million) on a Live+3 basis.

In fact, When Calls the Heart Season 8 became the most-watched of the series in Households and among Total Viewers and Women 18+, with the program delivering 2.7 million Households, 3.3 million Total Viewers, and 2.4 million Women 18+.

But there's more!

The program also ranked as the #1 original scripted series on ad-supported cable in 2021-to-date among Households and Women 18+.

However, among Women 18+, the program was also this year’s #1 original series (including reality) on ad-supported cable in 2021-to-date.

With its 12 episodes, the season reached 9.5 million unduplicated Total Viewers.

These Nielsen rankings for the eighth season only reflect the time on-air (2/21-5/9/21), Live+3 Days. Original scripted series ranker excludes news, sports & repeats, and they reflect rank standings at the time of air, thru 5/9/21 only.

With Yellowstone soaring on Paramount Network and breaking records, Hearties need to come together to show the world that love prevails.

Are you up for the challenge?

If you haven't watched, you're running out of time to watch When Calls the Heart online so you're all caught up for the new season.

Share your excitement below!

