ABC Cheat Sheet: Will A Million Little Things, Big Sky, & The Rookie Be Renewed or Canceled?

ABC has made a handful of decisions about which shows will be back for another season.

Many of the network's shows are awaiting word on their future, and with upfronts fast approaching, we should have a more definite answer about them in the coming weeks.

Will your favorite shows make the cut for another season?

Grey's Anatomy - Renewed

Grey's Anatomy is down almost 38% in the demo this year, averaging 4.2 million viewers and a 0.64 rating.

The series remains a massive hit in delayed viewing, surging to 6.67 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

The show will continue for as long as Ellen Pompeo wants to scrub in.

Station 19 - Renewed

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff averages 4.56 million viewers and a 0.63 rating in the demo.

The show is produced at a fraction of the cost of the parent series, and if Grey's ends, the spinoff could continue to thrive.

It builds to 6.27 million viewers and a 1.0 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

It will be back.

The Goldbergs - Likely Renewal

The series is averaging 3.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the demo.

It rises to 4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating with a week of delayed viewing factored in.

There have been rumors that the show is ending, but it's hard to imagine ABC letting it go without a pre-planned conclusion.

Abbott Elementary - Certain Renewal

The new ABC comedy is averaging 2.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating to become the network's fourth highest-rated scripted series.

The series benefits from rave reviews and good word of mouth.

It will be back.

The Conners - Certain Renewal

The series is down, but not out.

It is averaging 3.4 million viewers and a 0.54 rating in the demo.

It soars to 5.1 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

It will be back.

The Wonder Years - Could Go Either Way

The on-air ratings are passable (2.5 million/0.46 rating), but the DVR numbers are not strong.

it rises to 3.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating within a week.

It will all come down to whether ABC needs the show next season.

The Good Doctor - Certain Renewal

The show is averaging 3.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

The numbers build to 7.3 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

It is ABC's most-watched drama on the DVR front.

It will be back.

Home Economics - Likely Cancellation

The comedy series has lost a lot of ground in its second season.

It is averaging 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

It builds to just 3 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The network has a string of new shows already on deck, so there's a good chance this comedy will not land a pickup.

Big Sky - Could Go Either Way

The live ratings and buzz have all but disappeared for this ABC drama.

The show is off 40% in the demo, averaging 2.8 million viewers and a 0.32 rating.

It soars to 6.17 million viewers and a 0.7 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

This suggests there is an audience, but it does not watch the show live.

The Rookie - Likely Renewal

2.8 million viewers and a 0.3 rating is not great.

The show does command big gains in DVR, rising to 6.1 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

With the recent news that ABC is interested in a spinoff, it seems the show will be renewed.

Queens - Certain Cancellation

This new drama is not performing well.

It is averaging 1.3 million viewers and a 0.30 rating in the demo.

It rises to 1.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

With the amount of ABC bubble dramas, there's no room on the schedule for Queens.

A Million Little Things - Likely Cancellation

This ABC drama has always been a magnet for delayed viewing.

In live + same-day metrics, it is ABC's lowest-rated scripted series.

It averages 1.9 million viewers and a 0.28 rating.

It surges to 4.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

ABC will only renew so many bubble shows, and Big Sky and The Rookie will be renewed first.

Promised Land - Certain Cancellation

The new primetime soap got off to a weak start, and the numbers did not improve.

It is averaging 1.7 million viewers and a 0.19 rating in the demo.

ABC has pulled the series from the schedule, and the remainder of the season will air on Hulu.

Barring a miracle, it's dead.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.