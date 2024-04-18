The Blue Bloods Cancellation Is Still Infuriating. Will Fans Be Consoled by a Satisfying Conclusion?

The time we've been dreading is almost here, Blue Bloods fans. The end of the Reagan dynasty.

Cancel culture is real, and it's taken over the film industry. While old shows are getting reboots and remakes, our long-term favorites are getting kicked to the curb.

Sadly, we're about to see another great show bite the bullet. As if it wasn't difficult enough for fanatics to say goodbye to characters who have been with us for seasons, like SWAT, Station 19, and The Good Doctor, there's more.

And this time, it hits close to home.

The Blue Bloods series has given us a semblance of family, of a system where the good guys win, justice prevails, and real issues don't just matter -- they're addressed and solved.

It has stood out as a beacon of hope for a better future while incorporating real-world scenarios. The characters depict everything we admire and desire in a hero without giving us the cheesy soap drama that has infested other series.

As Blue Bloods draws to a close with its 14th season, there are some things we need closure on before the final episode.

Blue Bloods Season 14 - The Final Shifts

One of the most unique things going for Blue Bloods is their strong sense of family and faith. No other series has put such an emphasis on familial bonds.

Joining the boisterous bunch around their formal dinner table every Friday night for their Sunday family dinners became a tradition.

The Reagans gave us an insider's view of what it's like to be part of a large, loud, opinionated group that deeply loves and respects each other.

It set the bar for many of us to strive towards with our own lives.

Not only do fans get to be part of their loyal pack, but we also experience their unwavering devotion to their faith. Their Catholic beliefs helped keep them on a path of righteousness reflected in their careers.

With so many shows and real-world events shedding light on the corrupt practices within law enforcement, it's refreshing to see men and women who took their jobs seriously and worked with integrity.

While the rest of the world seems to be going up in flames, the family patriarch, Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by the sexy and talented Tom Selleck, holds fast to his convictions.

Throughout 14 seasons, Frank's moral compass didn't waver. This fan loved that he never once compromised his values or abused his position. Nor did he let his family or those close to him use his power.

There were some times when Danny may have strayed a bit too close to the dark side, but he never went over, despite some situations calling for it.

Yet there were also times when the letter of the law rubbed us the wrong way.

It was interesting to see writers creating double-edged sword scenes where the right thing didn't match up to the legality of the situation, which happens far too often in real life.

We saw the loyalty and virtue of the entire Reagan family tested on more than one occasion.

Sometimes, doing the right thing isn't always the right thing.

Since this is the final season, might we see some family members hold a little too tight to their values?

And maybe others can find flexibility in their righteous morals.

What Will Happen in Blue Bloods Season 14?

While fans aren't happy about this being the end of Blue Bloods, we're coming to terms with the loss.

But if satisfied fans are what the network wants once the last episode airs, there need to be some storylines tied into a bow.

Blue Bloods fans are no strangers to heartbreak. Every family member has struggled, but no one has had it harder than Danny.

First, he lost his wife. Then, he went through a few partners, including Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito) as a snarky, hard-core detective. Now, he's an empty nester with his boys off to college.

If anything should happen for the final season, it's seeing that sexy man finally get his happily ever after. Will we finally get fireworks between him and former partner Jackie? How about that psychic he's been cozy with in previous seasons? Will he adopt a kid?

And what about Erin? What will her final destination look like? Some fans think there is chemistry between her and her investigator, Anthony, but other enthusiasts want to see Erin reunited with her former husband, Jack.

And how about what's going on with her daughter? We need closure!

This viewer thinks she should continue to focus on her career and finally make that leap to run for District Attorney. The fast and loose way the current DA plays is too reminiscent of the injustices in the real world.

Then there's the future of the superstar of the family. Jamie is successfully juggling his marriage to fellow Officer Eddie and his rocketing career as a field intelligence sergeant.

But we see some strains happening, not just between him and his boss but also with Eddie. She doesn't like being kept in the dark, which Jamie has to do as part of his job.

Could Eddie's insecurities cause an unrepairable rift between the couple? Or could it lead her into danger as she tries to uncover one of Jamie's secrets?

Other fans are hoping for a pregnancy announcement to close out Season 14. But given that there have been zero hints that the couple is thinking in that direction, it would be an odd decision on the writers' part.

We haven't dramatically said goodbye to anyone this season, much to our psyche's appreciation, but that doesn't mean all is good in Reaganland. We may see someone we love die before the series finale.

Maybe it's Eddie, who's not a Reagan by blood.

But many fans are betting on the newest addition to the Reagan crew -- Joe Hill. Hill is the son of Joe Reagan, who died in the line of duty.

Since we recently got an episode involving Joe's killer -- and his son, who is now a cop -- lots of theories land on Joe as the one who dies. Would it be a good move for the writers to kill off the son in the same manner as the father?

Then there is the oldest member of the family. Henry has been energetic and sharp throughout the series.

Even though he no longer carries the badge, he still retains his cop nature.

The writers may decide to end Season 14 with the death of the oldest Reagan. While that would be emotionally traumatizing, it would have to play into the plot of the episode.

A murder of Henry would undoubtedly arouse the entirety of the NYPD, but more so the sleeping bear inside Frank.

He's Commissioner now, but at one time, he was a cop. Let us witness that side of him before the series ends. Let him solve a case and get his bad guy.

That man and that mustache and the action of a gunfight? Yes, please!

There is talk that we'll see Frank hand in his retirement papers to close out the show. He's always had beef with the mayor, the press, and sometimes the folks of New York.

Giving him a retirement ending could work out, but it would need to be a good cause to make him quit doing what he loves most. Otherwise, it would be a cop-out of a way to send his character off.

We haven't been given any suitable alternatives to take Frank's place. And fans wouldn't respond well if they threw a stranger into the role and called it a day.

However, one TV fanatic recently hinted at the possibility of replacing Frank with his assistant, Detective Abigail Baker. It could work!

A few hopeful fans think all of the Reagans will advance in their careers with Frank's end, a situation that may involve bringing Jamie in as the new commissioner.

It would take some major stretching to fulfill those wishes.

While Jamie would make a good candidate with his unwavering honesty and integrity -- plus a law degree -- he's a bit young and under-experienced in the political war of PC.

Whatever plays out in the final episodes of Season 14, nearly every fan agrees -- or at least expects -- the show to sound off with a final family dinner. With all the family brought back to say goodbye.

When Will Blue Bloods Season 14 Air?

The writer's strike in 2023 caused a serious delay in the return of fans' favorite characters. Fall TV was nearly non-existent. And the spring lineup hasn't been much better.

While a normal season can be 18 episodes or more, most shows in the 2024 spring lineup -- which normally would have started airing in the autumn -- have less than 10 episodes.

Blue Bloods will end their final season with a total of 18 episodes. But fans won't get all of them at one time.

We're stuck with the shortened spring lineup of eight episodes. In the fall, we'll get another shortened half-season with the final 10 episodes.

It's equal parts relief that we aren't saying goodbye just yet and frustration at the anticipation of what's to come with the second half of the season.

And total angst at the torment they'll undoubtedly leave us with during the long gap between season halves.

You can continue keeping up with the Reagans on Friday nights on CBS. Or you can stream them to your heart's delight on Paramount+.

Why Did Blue Bloods Get Cancelled?

Over the years, rumors have circulated about when and why Blue Bloods would be taken off the air.

One conspiracy theory was that the show would end because the actors would be ready to move on, as in the case of Kevin Costner and Yellowstone. But that was not the situation with Blue Bloods.

Rather, many of the cast members, including Tom Selleck, have said the idea of ending the show wasn't theirs.

When asked about the show's ending, Selleck had this to say:

"For the past 13 years, it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family.

"Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors, and crew has been a dream come true, and I'm grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes.

"Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night."

We haven't seen an official release from the network, but if fans had to guess, the cancellation would be due to money. Most networks are trying to cut costs after the SAG-AFTRA and WGA writers' strikes in 2023.

As of 2022, over 600 US-based live-action scripted television series were in the works.

That's a lot of shows to budget funds for, but it allows loyal Blue Blooders to find a new show to replace the coveted Friday night spot in their lives.

Once all the cancellations are done, anyway.

Please don't let them take any more of our favorites! We're already teetering on the potential loss of Stabler after we just got him back.

When will enough be enough?

Is There a Chance for Fans to Save Blue Bloods?

It's no surprise that Blue Bloods loyalists are beyond frustrated at the notice of canceling a show that has been going strong since 2010.

The actors seem to be just as upset at the show's ending.

As viewers, when we invest that much time into characters and a storyline, it can be hard to let go, especially if the ending isn't done right.

It's always great when the writers leave enough meat for a reboot or renewal sometime in the future. We've seen many of them done, including Magnum PI, which originally starred Tom Selleck.

While it's too early for a reboot of Blue Bloods, fans are hopeful that the network will reverse its cancellation decision.

In another interview, Selleck said, "CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it. The show's more popular than ever, and I think numbers will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas."

In March, Donnie Wahlberg (Detective Danny Reagan) shared a screenshot of the Top 5 trending topic #SaveBlueBloods with the caption, "You all never cease to amaze."

If you want to do your part to help Blue Bloods see a Season 15, head to Twitter (X) and follow the @SaveBlueBloods account and use the hashtag #SaveBlueBloods.

You can also find the petition on Change.org, which is close to reaching a 15,000 signature goal.

Blue Bloods isn't the only fan-favorite that received its walking papers. Twitter (X) is lit with #CanceltheCancel petitions as fans work to save their favorite shows.

We're also saying goodbye to our friends at Firehouse 19. While Station 19 started as a spinoff of Grey's Anatomy, it quickly became a favorite for fans of firefighting shows with a positive LBGTQ+ representation.

No one is sure why the powers that be decided to cancel Station 19. But it could have to do with the new competition and time slot change.

Now, 9-1-1 comes on first, followed by Grey's Anatomy and then Station 19. ABC originally canceled 9-1-1. But rather than end abruptly, FOX picked the show up for Season 7.

Another canceled-not-canceled series example is S.W.A.T., a CBS series starring Shemar Moore.

Fans have been dwelling on saying goodbye to the beloved 20 David Squad with a shortened 13-episode farewell tour for weeks. Then, out of the blue, CBS decided to renew S.W.A.T. for an 8th season.

The same thing when they canceled S.W.A.T. after Season 6 in 2023. That time, they reversed the decision less than three days later and gave viewers Season 7.

So, while we're currently mourning the loss of the Reagans as part of our Friday night traditions, fans shouldn't give up hope.

If viewers work hard enough, there might be a cancelled cancel order in the future for Blue Bloods.

What are your thoughts on Season 14 being the final season of Blue Bloods? What do you hope to see happen in the last season to give you closure before they go?

Should any of the regulars get their own series spinoff? Who would you choose for their own show?

Leave us your thoughts in the comments!

Sara Trimble is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.