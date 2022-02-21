Another Life Canceled After Two Seasons at Netflix

Netflix is grounding Another Life for good.

The streaming service has officially canceled the sci-fi drama after two seasons, according to star Katee Sackhoff.

"I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on @netflix," the star wrote on Twitter Monday.

"To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards 🚀 See you on the next adventure ❤️ Love Niko."

The series first aired in July 2019, and the second season dropped over two years later in October 2021.

The long hiatus was likely fueled by the pandemic, which brought many TV shows to a standstill.

The show also struggled with critics, with the freshman season managing a 6% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Season 2 of Another Life picks up right where we left off, as Commander Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff) watches The Achaia destroy an entire planet, a dire harbinger of what might lay in store for Earth. Her mission is now one of diplomacy, but negotiations with The Achaia are full of mistrust, on both sides,” states the season‘s description.

“It’s a race against the clock for Niko to get back to Earth once she and her crew discover The Achaia’s one weakness that could finally level the playing field. Will Niko make it back to Earth in time to save everyone she loves, or will she and her crew be the last humans left in the entire universe?”

The series also starred Justin Chatwin as Erik Wallace, Samuel Anderson as William, A.J. Rivera as Bernie Martinez, Alexander Eling as Javier Almanzar, JayR Tinaco as Zayn Petrossian, and Lina Renna as Jana Breckinridge-Wallace.

Also starring is Selma Blair as Harper Glass, Elizabeth Ludlow as Cas Isakovic, Tongayi Chirisa as Richard Ncube, and Dillon Casey as Seth Gage.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.