Beauty And the Beast Prequel Series Shelved at Disney+

Beauty And the Beast's prequel series might not see the light of day.

The show is being put on hold just days after the highly-anticipated series made fresh casting additions.

Deadline first reported the news, citing creative reasons for the shocking decision.

Scripts reportedly did not come in as well as expected, and the music that was to accompany the offshoot is running behind schedule.

Production on the series had already been pushed to the summer, and delaying the show longer in its current form did not seem like a viable option.

The project was set to have Josh Gad and Luke Evans reprising their roles from the hit movie of the same name.

Briana Middleton, Fra Fee, Jelani Alladin, and Rita Ora were also attached to star.

The good news is that Disney is committed to bringing the project to fruition, but it might not be for another few years yet.

Set several years before the events of the 2017 live-action film, Beauty and the Beast (working title) “will follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with LeFou’s stepsister, Tilly, after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure,” per the show’s official logline.

Gad was set to work as showrunner alongside Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz.

Beauty and the Beast is a beloved property, so it makes sense that Disney wants to get the project right.

Disney+ previously put Lizzie McGuire back into redevelopment, and that show never materialized.

It was scrapped because the streaming service was not fond of the direction after shooting two episodes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.