Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9 Review: Trust Issues

Why is Ronald Pergman still alive?

I ask that question with total sincerity because, at this point, it's making absolutely no sense. Ronald isn't an interesting character. He's not a terribly complex bad guy, and the whole experiment at the ranch has been a complete dud. So, I ask again, why is he alive?

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9 saw death but not the one the show desperately needs.

Deciding to carry Ronald and Scarlet into Big Sky Season 2 was always a curious decision because this show is at its best when it focuses on one case. Before the whole family died, the Kleinsasser storyline in Big Sky Season 1 was a good mystery for a while. It was compelling and didn't overstay its welcome.

And the show would do well to have perhaps two cases per season, one in the front half and one in the back half, with some side plots thrown in. Once they decided to kill off their main character in the first episode, they let us know to expect the unexpected, and they don't need long, drawn-out season-long arcs to be captivating.

The season has mainly been uneven due to the lack of cohesion thus far.

Wolf and Agatha have been on this mission to rehabilitate Ronald and Scarlet, and not only has it failed at every turn, but it's also been boring to boot.

Operation save the serial killers was never going to work because neither Ronald nor Scarlet wanted to change. Ronald was free for a few hours, and he was already back on his mess, killing an innocent person for the sake of killing an innocent person. Whatever "therapy" Wolf thought he was giving Ronald fell on deaf ears.

In all the time Ronald and Scarlet have been held captive, Ronald nor Agatha acted like they ever wanted them dead. So, as soon as that became the main thing they talked about during this hour, it was apparent their time was up.

Scarlet: What is Wolf going to do?

Keeping Ronald around for this long must mean there is a long-term plan for Cassie to be the one to get him eventually, and I'm okay with that. The narrative has been building toward that for a long time. But that could have come at the end of last season, and we could have had a fresh start here.

Instead, we got this muddled prisoner storyline that just involved a bunch of unlikeable characters trying to outsmart one another.

No one will miss Wolf or Agatha, but what does this mean for Ronald and Scarlet now? One has to assume they'll be on the run and Cassie and Mark will be hot on their trail, which, again, is fine. But realistically, how long does this need to last?

One of the better aspects of the first season was how quickly things happened. The pace was frenetic and made things monumentally better, but things are dragging along now. And my biggest fear for the rest of the season is a cat and mouse game with Ronald.

The only thing that's even slightly tantalizing about that storyline is the potential for more Mark and Cassie, whose budding romance is one of the brighter things this season has going for it.

And while the romance made be on the backburner as Cassie understandably grieves the death of another person she loves, they have proven to be a decent and fun team to watch.

Speaking of Cassie, how can your heart not break for her. There's a dark cloud hanging over so many of these characters, but what Cassie has gone through in particular has just been so painful to see. She deserves a win so badly, and even if she catches Ronald, that's not going to absolve her pain.

Though, it would be a step in the right direction to closing an extremely dark chapter.

This hour saw three stories dancing around each other, and the last one was the continued threat of the Bhullars and the kids. And boy, does this just get sillier and sillier.

The kids have bent over backward to keep the drug money, and they've found themselves tied up, chased, almost killed, and everything in between, but suddenly NOW is the time to let the adults in their lives in on the danger.

We've spent hour after hour wishing they would make different decisions, and now that they finally decide to get some help, it feels like it will be too little, too late.

Considering how many times Bridger has almost died, why he was just gallivanting around town was puzzling. And going back to the dojo and putting the sensei in more danger was so ridiculous. As soon as he did that, you just knew that guy was a goner.

Ren isn't a terrible villain. Overall, the character is pretty decent. When she gets her moments to shine, she does an excellent job of peeling back the layers and letting us in on the difficulties she faces as the female Bhullar in a world of domineering men.

Ren: You know what's sad? I'm smarter than you. Go ahead, laugh. But Mom knew it. You know what she said right before she died? She told me that you and Dad were never gonna be able to acknowledge it. But I know you know it's true. And it kills you.

Jag: I'm gonna call dad.

Jag is an ass, and there's really no other way to put it. He was sent to Montana to clean up Ren's mess, and all things being equal, much of the mess Ren finds herself in hasn't even been her fault. But context clues lead you to believe that doesn't matter to Jag or Papa Bhullar.

It's almost as if they're doing Ren a favor by letting her participate in the family business at all.

Ren sees the bigger picture: the ramifications of coming into town and leaving a splattering of bodies littered around. It doesn't make sense for them, especially not when Ren sees the potential Montana has to offer.

Now that Bridger and Madison's parents know what's going on and Max and Harper have gone to Jenny, we're creeping towards that war I assumed was coming after Big Sky Season 2 Episode 8. And frankly, bring it on.

This season needs a spark in the worst way, and leaving the ranch is a step in the right direction, but we need more.

What we REALLY need is to end Ronald once and for all, and then we can get invested in a new, willy mystery that will have our favorite girls teaming up to do what they do best; solve crimes and entertain us!

Odds and Ends

I will never be over all the carnage and craziness of over a drug cartel encountering ONE drug deal gone bad. If you can afford a private jet, you can afford to lose one bag of drugs and money.

Travis! After everything he's been through with Dietrich, did he really think he was just going to take him at his word that he killed T-Lock? Poor Travis can't go very long before he gets beat up!

And speaking of Tracy, where did he run off to with the money? He claimed that Max would never see him again, but I find that doubtful.

Petition for more Poppernack. He's kind of ridiculous, but I lowkey love him and Jenny working together.

What's the over/under on when Daddy Bhullar shows up in town to chastize Ren? My guess is he shows up within the next three episodes.

Agatha mentioned that Wolf had people he worked with, namely a Milton, that she basically implied was scary. When will we be free of all connections to the Legarski's? WHEN?

RIP Wolf and Agatha. You were both wildly unethical and insane, but I guess you sort of had the right idea in the end. The killers just outmatched you.

Alright, guys, that's enough ranting for now! Let me know in the comments what you thought about the hour and what you're looking forward to seeing the rest of this season!

Are you sad to see Wolf and Agatha go?

What's Ren's next move?

Did the kids finally make a good decision?

