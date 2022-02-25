Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 9

at .

Who became the latest victim?

On Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9, new spread that Joseph had been murdered, leaving Jenny and Cassie to protect the next person in danger.

Back Together - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Jenny had to deal with a very personal issue that reminded her of the loss she endured.

Elsewhere, Cassie reached out to an old friend with a big stake in what was happening.

Watch Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9 Quotes

Agatha: Everything is not fine, Wolf. Ronald killed a man.
Wolf: I know that! I've never put an animal down this size. I don't know the correct dose.
Agatha: A killing dose. That's all you need. Do it. Or I will.

Phoebe: Are you bad people like Ronald?
Wolf: No, Phoebe. We're good people. Isn't that right, Aggie?
Agatha: The best people in the world.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9 Photos

Searching For Answers - Tall - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9
Back Together - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9
Wolf Assesses - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9
Scarlet Decides - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9
Coupled Up - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9
Jenny Looks Back - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9
  1. Big Sky
  2. Big Sky Season 2
  3. Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9
  4. Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 9