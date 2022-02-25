Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 9

Who became the latest victim?

On Big Sky Season 2 Episode 9, new spread that Joseph had been murdered, leaving Jenny and Cassie to protect the next person in danger.

Meanwhile, Jenny had to deal with a very personal issue that reminded her of the loss she endured.

Elsewhere, Cassie reached out to an old friend with a big stake in what was happening.

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.