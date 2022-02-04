Hulu Pushes Premiere of The Orville: New Horizons, Drops an Exciting Sneak Peek!

The Orville, Seth MacFarlane's fanboy homage to Star Trek and space adventures, was an enormous hit with viewers when it premiered in 2017 on Fox.

Since The Orville Season 2 Episode 14 closed out its sophomore season, there have been a lot of changes.

The Orville Season 3 has added the new subtitle, "New Horizons," and will stream on Hulu.

Recently, Hulu announced March 10, 2022, as the premiere, but today has pushed that to June 2, citing production delays due to COVID-19 issues.

"Set 400 years in the future, "The Orville: New Horizons" finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration, as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships."

To make it up to fans who have waited patiently -- and not-so-patiently -- for nearly three years to see new episodes, they released an epic sneak peek clip of The Orville New Horizons Season 3 opener.

Clocking in at nearly four minutes, the clip drops audiences into the height of a space battle, following Marcus Finn (BJ Tanner) as he desperately runs through the ship's corridors to find his brother, Ty (Kai Wener), in their quarters.

They are joined by a Kaylon with blue eyes. Thinking it's their friend Isaac (Mark Jackson), Ty goes to greet him only to be met with a surprising response.

Creator MacFarlane made the announcement via Twitter.

"To all the Orville fans: Thanks for being so patient with us as we've navigated the production challenges resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"As occasionally happens, our show has been repositioned amidst the ever-changing television schedule landscape, which means that with wait will be just a bit longer, and we're now preparing for a June 2nd launch on Hulu."

"We've always promised you a television experience that will make it worth the wait, and we're not wavering on that. We understand the frustration you're feeling over more delays, so we want to give you a little taste of what's to come.

"Here's a sneak peek at the first few minutes of our season opener, and our new main title!

Fans will remember that The Orville Season 2 ended with a time-travel complication that had appeared to be corrected to avoid a war where the Kaylons completely decimated the Planetary Union's forces.

Perhaps a direct conflict with the Kaylons was always in the cards?

It'll be interesting to see if they show us how we get to this point in the war.

Honestly, it's not looking good for the biologicals in this trailer. Let's see how they hero their way out of this.

