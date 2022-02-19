Lindsey Pearlman: General Hospital Actress Found Dead After Being Reported Missing

Lindsey Pearlman, an actress whose TV credits include General Hospital, Empire, and Chicago Justice, was found dead in Los Angeles on Friday, days after being reported missing.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported the sad news on Friday.

"Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue," the LAPD said in the statement.

"The L.A. County Coroner's Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman."

Lindsey's cousin shared an update to confirm the news.

"UPDATE: I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late," Savannah wrote on social media.

"I have no other information about the location or circumstance. Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. "Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor."

According to a missing persons alert, Pearlman was last seen on February 13 near the Thai Town neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Police said on the aforementioned alert that Lindsey failed to return home and the alert was issued

Her body was discovered near Hollywood Boulevard.

A graduate of The Second City Conservatory, her personal website states Pearlman was active in the Chicago theater community prior to relocating to California to pursue additional on-camera work.

Her acting credits also include Sneaky Pete, American Housewife, The Purge TV series, Selena: The Series, The Ms. Pat Show, and Vicious.

Dynasty actress Elaine Hendrix was one of the people who shared the missing persons alert and followed it up with a statement on the sad news of her friend's passing.

"Thank you to everyone who shared Lindsey’s missing person report," the star shared.

"I’m deeply saddened & stunned to share that she was found deceased. There’s no further info to share at this time. Pls send her friends & family love."

Pearlman's husband, Vance Smith, said he was "broken" in an Instagram post.

"The police found Lindsey. She's gone," he wrote in the post.

"I'm broken. I will share more later, but I wanted to thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time."

Pearlman's official cause of death has not yet been determined, pending an autopsy.

May Lindsey Pearlman rest in peace.

