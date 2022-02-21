Nightbirde Dies; America's Got Talent Fan-Favorite Was 31

Jane Marczewski, a breakout star on NBC's America's Got Talent Season 16, died on Sunday following a battle with cancer.

TMZ reported the sad news.

She was 31.

“[Marczewski] was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives,” AGT judge Howie Mandel tweeted on Monday in response to the news.

“We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics."

"As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to have met, heard and known her.”

"We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde's Passing," said Terry Crews on Instagram.

"Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde."

Marczewski performed under her stage name Nightbirde on the reality series, earning a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell.

Cowell called her voice "absolutely amazing."

Marczewski previously opened up about her prognosis.

She said that she was told she has a 2% chance of survival, “but 2% is not 0%.”

“It’s important that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that happen to me."

The star broke the news to fans in August she was exiting the show to focus on her fight against cancer.

“Sharing my heart with the world on ‘AGT’ has been an honor and a dream come true. My point of view this summer has been astounding," the Instagram post said.

"What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider,” Nightbirde added in the statement to her fans.

“Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention."

"I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of ‘AGT.’ Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it — but we knew that already."

"Thank you for all your support, it means the world to me."

"Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”

May Nightbirde rest in peace.

