Obi-Wan Kenobi: Disney+ Sets Premiere Date for Star Wars Limited Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi is ready for his close-up.

Lucasfilm's new Disney+ limited series will debut exclusively on Disney+ on May 25.

The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master from the movies.

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat - the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The series also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader.

Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The limited series is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

Disney+ has been utilizing its biggest properties to drive subscribers to its streaming service.

There are several Star Wars projects at Disney+ in various stages of development, with the most recent series, The Book of Boba Fett wrapping its limited run this week.

Other Star Wars entries on tap include Ahsoka, Andor, Lando, The Acolyte, and The Mandalorian Season 3.

There are also a bunch of Marvel properties in the works, with Loki being the first to snag a second-season pickup.

The streamer announced this week it had racked up 129.8 million global subscribers, well ahead of expectations.

However, the media group running the service saw profits slide 44 percent.

The streamer's expansion globally is helping the numbers rise, but it will be interesting to see how the numbers pan out when the service has opened in every territory.

What are your thoughts on Obi-Wan getting his own show?

Will you watch?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.