Ozark's Final Episodes to Premiere Sooner Than You Think!

Ozark's endgame is in sight.

Netflix on Wednesday confirmed the second part of the final season of its hit crime drama will premiere sooner than you think.

The final seven episodes are set to launch on April 29 around the world, just three months after the first part.

We admit, we thought we'd be waiting until much later in the year for the final episodes, and after the conclusion to the first half, we're counting down the days to find out how all of this plays out.

"Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire," teases the logline.

"They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood."

Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, and Damian Young star.

The series also stars Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, Katrina Lenk, CC Castillo, and Ali Stroker.

Emmy Award® Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers.

News of the Ozark final season broke in 2020, but production was delayed by several months.

"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," Mundy said.

"It's been such a great adventure for all of us -- both on screen and off -- so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

The series has been a huge success for Netflix since its debut, with the streamer allowing it to end on its own terms.

Check out the teaser for the back half of Ozark Season 4 Part II below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.