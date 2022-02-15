Pieces of Her: Netflix Drops Thrilling Trailer for Toni Collette Drama

Pieces of Her is poised to be one of the most talked about shows of 2022.

Netflix on Tuesday dropped a thrilling trailer for the Toni Collette-fronted drama series, and we're excited.

The trailer asks a very valid question:

What would you do if your mother was not who you thought she was?

“There are just some things you don’t understand,” Laura (Collette) warns in the clip.

The big hook is that Collette's character reacts to a sudden act of violence, setting off a chain of events that nobody could have imagined.

It has a very Ozark feel about it, and given that the fellow Netflix hit is ending, this could be a worthy successor.

The trailer also boasts that the show came from the people who made Big Little Lies and The Undoing, so we're inclined to believe this will be yet another hit for the streaming service.

Collette recently revealed to Vogue that the role was emotionally demanding.

“I had no idea how intense it was going to be and was truly exhausted by the end,” Collette said. “I think I let myself get fooled, because I might not have done it if I knew where it would take me.”

Collette added, “I’d get bored playing more straightforward women. I like people who dig deep and own their lives — the good, the bad, and the ugly. We make so many choices, and now it’s Laura’s time to take responsibility for her own.”

Based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling novel, in a sleepy Georgia town a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura.

Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.

Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, Jessica Barden, Jacob Scipio, Joe Dempsie, Aaron Jeffery, Omari Hardwick, Gil Birmingham, David Wenham, Calum Worthy, Nicholas Burton, Terry O’Quinn

The entire season was directed Minkie Spiro, who also serves as EP.

Other EPs include Charlotte Stoudt, Janice Williams, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories, Leslie Linka Glatter, and Karin Slaughter.

Check out the trailer below.

The series arrives March 4.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.