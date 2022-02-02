SEAL Team Season 6: How Short Will It Be?

SEAL Team fans around the world let out a collective sigh of relief Tuesday when Paramount+ issued a pickup for SEAL Team Season 6.

Initially, there were some questions about whether we would be getting another 14 episodes or something more similar to its run on CBS.

During the Television Critics Association, it was announced that the sixth season would span 10 episodes.

While this will mark the shortest season yet, it's not too different from how SEAL Team Season 5 played out.

Four episodes of the 14-episode order played out on CBS, and the next 10 aired exclusively on its new home at Paramount+.

When you look at the orders of other shows on the streaming service, the numbers make sense.

The show will likely embrace the lower episode count by telling more intricate storylines that have a faster pace.

“What we were able to see is great engagement and activations of subscribers coming to SEAL Team first when they sign up for Paramount+, so we are really pleased with the results,” Paramount+’s Chief Programming Officer Tanya Giles said during the streamer’s portion of TCA.

“It is one of our top performers in originals, so we know that the fan base was able to find the show and find Paramount+.”

“We are very excited to welcome SEAL Team back for another season on Paramount+,” said Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series.

“The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series."

"We can’t wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season.”

SEAL Team Season 5 ended with many cliffhangers, leaving the fate of everyone up in the air.

At least we know the show is returning!

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Are you happier with less episodes if the storyline is tighter?

Hit the comments below.

Catch the first five seasons on Paramount+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.