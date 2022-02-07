Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 3 Exclusive Sneak Peek: What Will Wilford Do?

On TNT's Snowpiercer, it's always been Wilford's World from the beginning.

Even when he wasn't physically onboard, Wilford's presence was infused into every aspect of life.

Once the real Wilford burst onto the scene, attacking with Big Alice like a monster piranha on rails, he's made it his business to live in the spotlight, feeding off adulation and visceral hatred equally. As long as he's the center of attention, all is right in his world.

In the closing moments of Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 2, just as he's about to make a public example of Ruth as leader of the rebellion, Layton roars back into the picture, and Wilford can't wait to engage the enemy.

In this clip exclusive to TV Fanatic, Wilford himself voices over the opening scenes, describing himself as "born for battle."

Even as he waxes on about the qualities of a good general, it comes down to showmanship.

It's not about the strategy, ethics, or purpose for Wilford.

It's all about the "thunderous applause."

The pirate train's arrival disrupts everything.

We see Ruth shoved back into her cell, both arms intact, while the jackboots scramble to put Wilford's defenses into action.

It's all very thrilling and tense and full of potential catastrophe.

While we knew that Layton and Ben purposefully made their known in the most spectacular way possible, we haven't been privy to the details of their plan.

Wilford parses their strategy immediately. Their choice of location. Their timing.

And he knows their purpose is to take back the train.

As we saw with the EMP cannon, he's been busy over the last six months.

What other tricks does he have up his sleeve?

Will the damage from the obstacles on the track be enough to hobble him?

We know that he's desperate to get Audrey back.

But he's also determined to retain control of the train and regain the Snowpiercer engine.

Which desire will win out?

Has he done enough preparation to defeat Layton and put down the internal Resistance?

Does he have enough loyalty around him to stand up to Layton's promise of a free and democratic society?

Who do you think will win the day?

What and who is Wilford willing to sacrifice to keep his grip on everyone's (figurative) balls?

When this battle is done, is the war truly over?

Hit our comments with your thoughts and reactions on this electrifying sneak peek!

