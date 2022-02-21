Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 5 Sneak Peek: Somebody Hates Layton

Having a baby is never a simple matter, and on Snowpiercer, one thousand and twenty-nine cars long, it's even more complicated.

When Zarah goes into labor, Layton would rather be at her side, but his duty to the train once again pulls him away.

In this sneak peek clip of Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 5, exclusive to TV Fanatic, Layton looks in on his once-powerful adversary as he investigates a dangerous attack.

We find Alex still at Wilford's bedside, reading to him to help stimulate his brain as he recovers from Roche's sudden -- a very well-deserved -- attack on Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 4.

Alex faced a lot of ghosts before finding her way to Wilford's side.

However, it's more a testament to the father figure he was on Big Alice than condoning anything he's done since. She still knows that he's a monster.

We learn a lot from the questions Layton asks Wilford here.

There's been a fire, and Layton suspects one of Wilford's faithful flock of setting it.

It is something called a "baby tree" that burned. One can only hope no babies were harmed.

Wilford proves just as helpful as he's ever been to Layton.

He rouses at the sound of the "baby bells" to greet Layton. And when Layton explains why he's there, Wilford simply whispers that someone must really hate him. Gee, thanks, Dubs.

Despite the many hints that have been dropped since the series began about suspension and being Drawered, it isn't until Roche is brought out on Snowpiercer Season 3 Episode 3 that it's explained that suspension isn't like sleeping. It's a conscious nightmare that never ends.

Unless you die as Anne did. And then it's your survivors who are stuck in a nightmare when they are revived.

Layton's been there. He was Drawered on Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 4 and spent much of Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 6 suffering a painful and terrifying recovery.

Pike, Z-Wreck, and Strongboy (R.I.P.) also spent time in the Drawers, although we've never heard much of their experiences.

Wilford might have a different perspective as Roche injected the suspension drugs directly into his heart. His recovery may also be more difficult. It couldn't have happened to a more appropriate guy.

Will Wilford fully recover from his "death nap" and rise to be a power to contend with once again?

Who is setting fires on the train?

What about the baby?

