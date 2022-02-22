The Good Doctor Scoop: Aly and AJ Michalka to Guest Star!

The Good Doctor is bringing real-life sisters into the mix for an upcoming episode.

TV Line reports that the March 7 episode of the ABC medical drama finds the sisters playing a fictitious sister act.

AJ is set to play Nelly, the patient of the week.

AJ Michalka and Aly Michalka Perform at the Grammys

Nelly is a high-profile pop star who lost her voice due to injuries sustained in a car accident.

Aly is Lexi, her older sister.

They have a close relationship that is "slightly strained," likely because Lexi has since gone on to make it big in the music industry.

Aly Michalka and AJ Michalka

The outlet reports that Andrews takes on the case in an attempt to please Salen, but the surgery is a "high-risk procedure."

It was recently reported that the hit drama would be returning for the back half of The Good Doctor Season 5 on Monday, February 28, at 10/9c.

The decision to bring the show back earlier was made due to the lack of interest in freshman sudser Promised Land, which will unspool the rest of its run on Hulu.

The series is likely toast, but it's possibly a boom on streaming could make the service pick up a streaming-exclusive second season.

Elli Surveys Sand Dollar Cove

“Promised Land is a beautifully executed and tremendously entertaining series of which everyone at our company is extremely proud,” an ABC rep said to TV Line earlier this month.

“We know it has a passionate audience that is very invested in this show, and those viewers will be able to stream all subsequent episodes exclusively on Hulu every Tuesday for the rest of the season.”

If you watch The Good Doctor online, you know there's a lot to unpack when the series returns.

We were left with a string of cliffhangers, which is normally the case with the show.

Can The Baby Be Saved? - The Good Doctor Season 5 Episode 7

The Michalka sisters, meanwhile, are well-known actresses and singers, releasing music as Aly and AJ.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Hit the comments below.

