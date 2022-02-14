The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power Super Bowl Trailer Teases New Stories

Prime Video is taking viewers back to Middle Earth.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unveiled its first full-length trailer during NBC's Super Bowl telecast on Sunday.

The good news is that the series looks visually stunning, taking us back to Middle Earth in a blaze of glory.

While story details are scarce, the intent of the trailer was clearly to show that there are still plenty of stories to be told in the universe.

Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel is the commander of the Northern Armies and a bearer of one of the Rings of Power.

We also see Half-elf Elrond (Robert Aramayo), a politically ambitious leader and the eventual founder of the elven realm of Rivendell.

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The cast also Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, and Ema Horvath.

Also along for the TV adaptation is Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres September 2 on Prime Video. Check out the trailer below.

