The Wendy Williams Show: Coming to an End!

One of daytime TV's most recognizable faces is ending her daytime talk show.

The Wendy Williams Show will conclude later this year after 14 seasons.

Sherri Shepherd -- a frequent guest host while Williams has been taking time away from the show -- is set to star in a new syndicated daytime talk show this fall.

The series will take over Wendy's slot on FOX owned-and-operated stations, it has been announced.

“Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on The View, on Fox’s Dish Nation and again this season as a popular guest host of Wendy,” said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein in a statement.

“Like our viewers, we have been impressed by the unique comedic twist Sherri puts on our daily live ‘Hot Topics’ segment, her creativity and interactions with our guests."

"Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise.”

Marcus and Bernstein added, “This is also a bitter-sweet moment for us and our partners at Fox."

"We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on ‘Hot Topics’ and interviewing celebrities."

"Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now."

"We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

“OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show Sherri in the fall,” said Shepherd.

“I can’t wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love — pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy."

"I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and Fox for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey.”

News of the Wendy Williams Show's demise comes weeks after TMZ reported Wendy would step away from the series after taking a leave of absence to focus on her recovery from health complications.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.