Vampire Academy, Angelyne, & More Peacock Originals Take Center Stage in Olympics Opening Ceremony Trailer

Peacock is ramping up its scripted originals in 2022, and an exciting new trailer for the coming events aired during the Olympics opening ceremony.

The sizzle reel was packed, showcasing upcoming shows Bel-Air, Joe vs. Carole, Bust Down, Killing It, Angelyne, and many more.

The clip also confirmed 2022 premieres for Girls5Eva, Queer as Folk, Last Light, and The Missing.

It is a lot of content, and we have every hope that the streaming service will break through this year.

Angelyne is Peacock’s limited series about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne.

Bel-Air will premiere Super Bowl Sunday and will be a dramatic reboot of the hit comedy series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

Joe vs. Carole, which is set to premiere on March 3, is poised to be a big hit.

Based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic,” hosted and reported by Robert Moor, the limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit.

She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry.

Vampire Academy comes from executive producer Julie Plec comes a story of romance, friendship, death, sex, and scandal.

Vampire Academy is based on a series of young adult paranormal romance novels by international bestselling author Richelle Mead.

In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society.

This serialized and sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre.

But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

