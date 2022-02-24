Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 13

Did Upton manage to keep herself safe?

On Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 13, things took a dangerous turn when she witnessed a horrible car crash, and tried to save everyone.

Helping Out -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 13

Meanwhile, the team tracked down the man responsible for a heinous crime.

With Voight trying to make a statement, someone decided it was time to get back at him.

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 13 Quotes

Hailey: I couldn't get to both of them.
Jay: You got to one.

D-do you know if they got her out? D-did they get the woman out? I tried to g-get to her, but I couldn't g-get to her. So they need to g-go right now.

Hailey [hypothermic]

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 13 Photos

Heroics -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 13
Ja Worries -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 13
Helping Out -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 13
Things Get Personal -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 13
Battering Ram - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 13
Platt is Concerned -tall - Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 13
