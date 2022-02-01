Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 1 Episode 4

Did Thony get the best result?

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 4 found our favorite character pleading with a potential donor to save her son.

However, Arman stepped in to help the whole situation come to a happy conclusion.

Meanwhile, Garrett made a risky demand of Thony, putting her career into moral ambiguity.

Use the video above to watch The Cleaning Lady online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.