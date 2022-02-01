Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 1 Episode 4

Did Thony get the best result?

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 4 found our favorite character pleading with a potential donor to save her son.

Collecting info - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 4

However, Arman stepped in to help the whole situation come to a happy conclusion.

Meanwhile, Garrett made a risky demand of Thony, putting her career into moral ambiguity.

Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 4 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

Joe: Is this some kind of joke?
Thony: I came here to ask you please reconsider going through with the donation.

You’re going to be saving Luca’s life. Who could say no to that?

Fiona

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 4

