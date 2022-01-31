The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Kabayan

Teamwork makes the dream work.

In The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 4, both Thony and Fiona and Thony and Arman showed how strong they worked together for the greater good.

When Thony learned Luca's liver was worsening and needed a transplant to live, she took matters into her own hands.

Thony and Fiona took a road trip to convince Dr. Ramtej to give them the donor's information. Those two played it smart and relaxed, knowing he'd be impassionate to their pleas.

Thony and Fiona showed that they are a total badass team and can get results. While Thony hacked into the doctor's computer, Fiona kept watch and then stalled him, pretending she had a migraine.

She looked like a real damsel in distress, and he fell for it.

They learned that Joe Fabroa (Lou Diamond Phillips) worked at a car dealership, and Fiona retook charge to get them inside.

Joe seemed eager to sell the sisters-in-law a new car and easygoing until he learned why they were there. He was outraged that they found him and came to bother him at work.

None of this stopped Thony since her only concern was to save Luca. She tried to explain how difficult Luca's situation was, but Joe seemed undeterred.

Joe: I feel really bad for you. I do, but this is not my problem.

Fiona: Joe, her son could die!

By this point, Fiona seemed more horrified than Thony, especially when Joe suggested money for the bone marrow. Fiona has always believed that Filipinos help other Filipinos, which just crushed her that he was rude and uncaring.

Martha Millan recently told TV Fanatic how much she enjoyed working with Lou Diamond Phillips, and that's apparent in their sparring scenes.

Arman is a man of many colors and personalities, even with Thony. One minute he can be defensive and angry, and the next, he can act compassionate and caring. They exhibit a fire and ice relationship.

Arman noticed Thony seemed off her game while cleaning, and he guessed that it concerned Luca. He was always compassionate about Luca, so he felt for her with the donor situation.

Arman: You saw him?

Thony: I tracked him down at work. I stole his records from the hospital.

Arman: That’s a real gangster move.

Arman offered to talk to Joe, but she knew what happened when people anger Arman after what Thony recently witnessed.

Arman wanted to protect Thony and Luca and rid the world of injustice. We loved seeing the softer side of Arman, the one that would do anything for Thony. These two make quite an unbeatable pair.

Arman tried to keep his word to Thony and not apply violence. He even offered to pay Joe $10,000 for his bone marrow, saying it was generous.

When Joe announced he was done with those Pitbulls, he was a goner. He should have agreed to Arman's terms nicely. Now, Arman and his men kidnapped Joe until he decided to help.

This was what Thony was trying to avoid. She wanted Joe to agree of his own free will, not because he was coerced.

Thony: I said to talk to him, not kidnap him!

Arman: I tried to, but he’s an ass. This way, he can think about his actions.

Joe made it so difficult not to keep that gag over him. He thought people like Thony give Filipinos a lousy name, and all she does is take from rich people. Nothing could be further from the truth. All Thony wanted was to keep her son alive.

As Thony drove Joe home, he finally opened that his wife had died recently, and he was so full of rage. Life many grieving people, he wanted to lash out and blame someone.

This affected his relationship with Grace(Gracie Phillips), who tried to heal and even signed her father upon the donor list. After losing his wife, Joe didn't understand why Thony didn't hate the world.

Joe wasn't the jerk everyone thought he was. After witnessing Thony singing a Filipino lullaby to Luca, he agreed to help.

Sometimes, you get better results by expressing compassion than violence. Sometimes, a combination of both works.

While it was a small scene, seeing flashing lights outside their house triggered feelings of fear for Fiona and Thony.

Both women were terrified that ICE was there harassing their children. It's challenging for the teens who want to play standard games like flashlight tag without living in fear.

Despite her better judgment, Fiona went back to the club. She wanted to work as a cocktail waitress, but Brandon wouldn't take a chance on an undocumented person.

She took a risk and sold lots of drugs, and took the cash to Chris's DACA lawyer to hire him. Will this come back to bite her?

Thony was also in way over her head trying to play both sides. Thony isn't a proficient liar, so she was terrified about placing a recording device to capture a conversation between Eric and Armon.

What she gave Garrett implicated Eric, and the FBI raided Eric's house while she and Armon were questioning Joe. Armon needed Thony's help yet again.

She managed to steal Eric's laptop out of the hotel room and get past the FBI, but she dropped her necklace, leaving them a clue.

In the cliffhanger, Eric was attacked, and Garrett was fingering Thony's necklace. How much trouble is she in, and who will protect her?

Over to you, Cleaning Lady Fanatics. What bad news did Garrett receive that made him so angry? Is Thony in over her head working both sides?

Will the FBI find out about Fiona selling drugs at the club? Chime in below in the comments.

Remember, if you missed an episode, you can watch The Cleaning Lady online right here via TV Fanatic.

The Cleaning Lady airs at 9/8c on Mondays on FOX.

