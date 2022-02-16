Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 13

Did Jessica's sister and brother-in-law pull through?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 13, tensions mounted when a tragic accident occurred at a gender reveal party.

Meanwhile, Conrad had a decision to make as it became abundantly clear he was falling for someone close to him.

Elsewhere, Devon had to think fast when plagued with one of the most shocking cases of his career.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 13 Quotes

Bell: If you were prefer to work with another doctor --
Leela: Absolutely not. This is a physical challenge. That's it. I have one too.
Bell: If you had never told me, I never would've guessed that you have Dyslexia.
Leela: Thank you, but when I chose surgery, my family, friends, advisors, everyone thought it would make me dangerous. But with my workarounds --
Bell: You are one of the best.
Leela: I don't know about that, but I do not let Dyslexia stand in my way. This is just a new challenge to overcome.

Bell: What happened?
Leela: A gender reveal party gone very wrong. A cannon was involved.

