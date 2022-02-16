Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 13

Did Jessica's sister and brother-in-law pull through?

On The Resident Season 5 Episode 13, tensions mounted when a tragic accident occurred at a gender reveal party.

Meanwhile, Conrad had a decision to make as it became abundantly clear he was falling for someone close to him.

Elsewhere, Devon had to think fast when plagued with one of the most shocking cases of his career.

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.