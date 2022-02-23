Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 14

at .

What did everyone learn about Billie?

The Resident Season 5 Episode 14 kicked off with some shocking rumors coming to light.

Imposing Figure -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 14

As whispers and stares went through Chastain, she was forced to take control of the narrative.

Meanwhile, the nurse shortage was in full swing, and it was time to make a big change for the better.

Elsewhere, Trevor discovered a shocking secret and Padma had a proposal for Leela.

Watch The Resident Season 5 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Resident Season 5 Episode 14 Quotes

Randolph Bell, the man, the myth, the scrub nurse.

AJ

Conrad: Hey.
Billie: Hey.
Conrad: You know I care about you, right? What is going on here?
Billie: I wish I could tell you, Conrad.
Conrad: You can.
Billie: You wouldn't understand. Actually, the only person who did was Nic. Times like this I really miss her.
Conrad: Nic wouldn't want you to carry this weight alone. Talk to me.

The Resident Season 5 Episode 14

The Resident Season 5 Episode 14 Photos

Studying Brain Scans -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 14
Long Walk For Justice - The Resident Season 5 Episode 14
Imposing Figure -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 14
Down in the Dumps - The Resident Season 5 Episode 14
Walking with Kitbell - The Resident Season 5 Episode 14
Running it By Ortho -tall - The Resident Season 5 Episode 14
  1. The Resident
  2. The Resident Season 5
  3. The Resident Season 5 Episode 14
  4. Watch The Resident Online: Season 5 Episode 14