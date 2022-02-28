Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 10

How did everyone warm up to Pamela Milton?

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 10 kicked off the final arc of the comic book series, taking the narrative in a very different direction.

Ezekiel Close-Up - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 10

With Alexandrians snagging citizenship at the Commonwealth, there was a lot of change.

Daryl became a soldier for the army, while Carol worked in the bakery.

As a Halloween party arrived, cracks in the community started to appear.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 10 Quotes

Judith: I'll take a witch hat.
Carol: Good choice.
Judith: Thank you.

Mei: Hey! You're one of the new people, right? I heard you all lived out in the wasteland, killing rotters?
Judith: Yeah, I guess.
Mei: Cool. So, there's probably nothing you're afraid of, huh? Come on, I'll show you where all the good candy's at. And I'm Mei.
Judith: Judith.
Mei: Cool name.

