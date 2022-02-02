Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From The View for Holocaust Remarks

Whoopi Goldberg is taking an immediate leave of absence from The View in light of her controversial comments about the Holocaust.

ABC News president Kim Godwin confirmed the news of the suspension Tuesday.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments," the statement reads.

"While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments."

"The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

The daytime talk show will proceed with regular hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and guest co-host Tara Setmayer.

The controversy started in Monday's episode of the series. The cast talked about a Tennessee school board’s banning of the graphic novel Maus, with Goldberg saying that “the Holocaust isn’t about race… it’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

The backlash to Goldberg's comments emerged immediately, and the star went on to issue an apology on Monday night.

“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both," she said.

"As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazis’ systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected."

"The Jewish people around the world have always had my support, and that will never waver. I’m sorry for the hurt that I have caused.”

Goldberg also shed light on the incident on Monday's Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“It upset a lot of people, which was never ever, ever my intention. I feel, being Black, when we talk about race, it’s a very different thing to me," she said.

"So I said I thought the Holocaust wasn’t about race. And people got very angry and still are angry."

"I’m getting a lot of mail from folks and a lot of real anger.”

Whoopi has not yet responded to the news of her suspension.

Check out the full interview below.

