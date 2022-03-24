Archive 81 Canceled at Netflix

Archive 81 will not be back on Netflix for another season.

According to Deadline, the streaming service has canceled the horror drama after just one season.

The series drew decent reviews and charted on both the Nielsen Streaming Chart and Netflix's own top 10.

Archive 81 followed archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994.

Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building.

As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody.

When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

The series is an original story loosely inspired by the popular podcast of the same name.

Archive 81 is a supernatural thriller series executive produced by showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, The Vampire Diaries), James Wan and Michael Clear of Atomic Monster (The Conjuring Universe film franchise and Malignant), Rebecca Thomas (Stranger Things, Limetown), Antoine Douaihy (Panic, The Good Cop), and Paul Harris Boardman (Deliver Us from Evil).

The cast includes Mamoudou Athie (Dan Turner), Dina Shihabi (Melody Pendras), Martin Donovan (Virgil Davenport), Matt McGorry (Mark Higgins), Julia Chan (Annabelle Cho), Evan Jonigkeit (Samuel), and Ariana Neal (Jess).

The cancellation comes just weeks after the streaming service swung the axe on Baby-Sitters Club after two seasons.

Some of the decisions from the streamer are surprising, and both of the above shows did have decent buzz that would usually translate to good numbers.

However, it's possible that Archive 81 was more expensive than shows that are similarly rated.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.