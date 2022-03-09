Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer Teases an Epic Romance, Lady Whistledown's Demise, & More!

There's a new love story at the wheel of Bridgerton when it returns for its second season on March 25.

Netflix unveiled a full-length trailer for Bridgerton Season 2, and there's a lot to unpack.

At the top of the new footage, Lady Violet Bridgerton gets everyone talking by introducing the competition for her son's heart.

“This is the season the Viscount intends to find a wife,” she says to a packed room.

We are quickly introduced to Kate Sharma and her sister Edwina, who have recently arrived from India.

The trailer teases a complicated romance for Anthony and Kate as they both try to imply they're not into one another.

It makes for many fun scenes, including Anthony tripping over Kate's beautiful dog and falling into a river.

The pair go back and forth in what can only be described as verbal sparring matches.

“What happens when duty is in conflict with the heart’s true desire? Why, then there is the potential for a considerable scandal indeed," Lady Whistledown says, clearly loving this new story of passion.

Meanwhile, Queen Charlotte is ready to turn the tables on the person exposing all the secrets.

How will that play out?

We have no idea.

As for what you can expect on Bridgerton Season 2, here's the logline:

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife.

Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union.

But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and clever series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

The series also stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), and Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton).

Also along for the ride is Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), and Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton).

Rounding out the cast is Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Rupert Young (Jack), and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

