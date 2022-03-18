Charles Michael Davis Joins The Early Edition Reboot

Pilot season is heating up, and so far, it looks like CBS has the most compelling shows in development for the 2022-23 season.

The network's reboot of The Early Edition is starting to take shape with some exciting new casting additions.

According to Deadline, Charles Michael Davis has landed a series regular role in the update of the 1990s comedy-drama.

Charles is well known to TV Fanatics for his roles on The Originals, NCIS: Los Angeles, For the People, and Younger.

The outlet states that Davis is on board as Derick, a former cop who served in Afghanistan.

The character is described as a man of action but has been forced into retirement after being injured on the job.

He becomes Beth’s temporary “bodyguard,” which unwittingly throws him into the mystery of the newspaper.

It was recently revealed that Alice Eve had landed the lead role as Beth on the series.

Deadline also revealed that Jay Ali (Magnum P.I.) and Fiona Rene (I Know What You Did Last Summer) had landed series regular roles on the series.

The Early Edition follows an ambitious but uncompromising journalist who starts receiving tomorrow’s newspaper today and finds herself in the complicated business of changing the news instead of reporting it.

CBS also has Cal Fire in the works. That show stars SEAL Team's Max Thieriot, who also co-writes and EPs.

The cast also includes Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, and Jules Latimer.

Also in the works at CBS are East New York, True Lies, Untitled Mother and Son Legal Drama, The Hug Machine, Rust Belt News, Sober Companion, and Unplanned in Akron.

There are a lot of exciting projects in the works at the moment, but many of them will not make it beyond the pilot stage.

What are your thoughts on the Early Edition cast so far?

Hit the comments below.

