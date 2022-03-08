Cal Fire Rounds Out Cast With Jordan Calloway, Diane Farr, & Two More

Cal Fire is taking shape at CBS.

Diane Farr (Splitting Up Together), Jordan Calloway (Black Lightning), Stephanie Arcila (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels), and Jules Latimer (Guilty Party) have been cast as series regulars on the drama pilot, according to Deadline.

They join Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, and Kevin Alejandro, bringing out series regular tally to seven.

Thieriot is set to co-write, EP, and star.

Cal Fire follows a young convict named Bode Donovan, who is seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence.

He joins a firefighting program that takes him back to his hometown in Northern California.

The show finds Bode and other inmates working alongside firefighters to keep the region safe from fires.

Farr will play Cheryl, "a take-charge executive on the Cal Fire board who is the smartest person in any room," according to Deadline.

"After years of firefighting in the field, Cheryl now manages frequent clashes over allocating resources among over 400 Cal Fire stations."

"Cheryl and her loving husband have been weathering the storm of a major loss, when to her shock, the mystery of a more recent heartbreak may finally be resolved."

Calloway is set as Jake, "an affable firefighter whose charm masks a guilty conscience."

"He’s in love with Arabella, a champion diver and the daughter of Cal Fire captain Manny Robles."

"However, Jake’s complicated history and an explosive secret from his past may threaten his reputation and relationship."

When the series was initially ordered, Thieriot stepping in front of the camera was not revealed.

Now that we know he will be the lead, it raises some questions about his future on SEAL Team, which recently landed a renewal for Season 6.

A movie is also in the works.

Bringing a first responders drama to life has been a top priority for CBS.

The One Chicago universe is dominant for NBC, while the 9-1-1 franchise is washing over the competition on FOX.

All signs point to Cal Fire being on the fall schedule, but it will all come down to how the pilot comes in.

What are your thoughts on the latest casting news?

Will you watch the show if it lands a series order?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.