Crown Media Inks Multi-Picture Deal with Brennan Elliott

If you're a fan of the Hallmark networks, you're familiar with Brennan Elliott.

Elliott has had a beautiful career on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, acting acting alongside many noteable leading ladies.

Today, Crown Media Family Networks and Elliott (The Perfect Pairing, Open by Christmas) have agreed to an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal.

“Brennan brings tremendous talent and charisma to every role,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks.

“He’s a joy to work with and we look forward to collaborating with him on new movies we know our viewers will fall in love with.”

“It’s been a dream to have worked with the wonderfully creative and supportive team at Hallmark over the years,” Elliott enthused.

“I’m thrilled to continue this relationship that’s meant so much to me and have the opportunity to bring to life new characters and tell stories that will make people smile.”

Elliott began his relationship with Hallmark Channel when he was cast as Warren Saget in the original primetime series Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove.

Since then, Elliott has been a regular presence on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, having starred in several of the networks’ original films such as A Christmas Melody and Love You Like Christmas.

He also starred in the All of My Heart franchise opposite Lacey Chabert.

After a successful initial movie that introduced their characters as adversaries inheriting 50% each of the same home, two others followed because of their tremendous chemistry.

That chemistry followed them to The Crossword Mysteries on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries for six installments, where he played detective Logan O'Connor.

Most recently, he starred in The Perfect Pairing with Nasneeen Contractor and Open by Christmas with Alison Sweeney, both for Hallmark Channel.

We're sure that no matter what movies he makes with this exclusive deal, they're going to be better because he's in them.

What do you think of this exciting news?

What was your favorite Hallmark movie or series starring Brennan Elliot?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.