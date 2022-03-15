Fear the Walking Dead Trailer: Kim Dickens Returns as Madison Clark

Madison Clark is back!

AMC released today the trailer and key art for the second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, and it offers our first glimpse at the return of Kim Dickens.

The iconic character, who was seemingly killed off on Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, is set to return to the series as a series regular.

The aforementioned clip features teases what's happening in the aftermath of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Season 7 Episode 8.

After the title card comes up, viewers are treated to a scene of Madison in what looks to be a holding facility as she's asked about her identity.

We see her tattoos for Nick and Alicia on her wrists before the mysterious voice tells her she will take on a new identity.

Intriguing, right?

If you watch Fear the Walking Dead online, you know the series has switched things up since Madison was last a part of the narrative.

Madison will return to the news of her son being brutally killed off, her daughter battling a mysterious illness, and her former ally being the merciless leader of a tower that is supposedly a safe haven from the walkers below.

There's a lot to unpack for Madison, but there's no telling which episode she will be back, beyond that it will be during the back half of the season.

We shouldn't expect a lot of Madison in these episodes back because Kim is confirmed as a series regular for Fear the Walking Dead Season 8.

AMC also revealed the series will premiere Sunday, April 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c on AMC and AMC+.

The first two episodes will be available to stream that same night only on AMC+, with subsequent episodes streaming one week early, beginning Sunday, April 24.

This is a departure from the recent strategy, which involved dropping every episode a week early, including the season premieres.

The lack of premiere a week early on AMC+ indeed suggests that something huge will go down on Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Part II.

"In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast, and the only one thriving is Victor Strand (Colman Domingo)," reads the official description.

"Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life."

"The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists."

Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, and David Alpert, and is produced by AMC Studios.

Check out the official trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.