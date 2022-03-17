Good Trouble: Maia Mitchell Thanks Fans, Explains Decision to Exit The Fosters Spinoff

Good Trouble fans, are you still in shock?

Good Trouble Season 4 Episode 2 waved goodbye to Maia Mitchell's Callie Adams Foster, a role Mitchell has played since the premiere of The Fosters in 2013.

It was a truly shocking goodbye, and now, Mitchell is reflecting on the decision to exit with a lengthy social media statement.

The star warned fans that the statement "comes with a big, flashing spoiler alert" for the latest episode.

"Secondly, how are we? are we ok? I know how it feels to watch that episode for the first time," Mitchell added.

She sympathized with the fans who have a lot of questions after watching Callie's arc for almost 10 years.

"10 years ago, I auditioned for a little pilot called The Fosters, with no clue the luck I had stumbled upon."

"Five seasons later, I was able to continue the journey as Callie when we formed our Good Trouble family."

"Two shows, 156 episodes, and a chosen family for life."

The actress said that she had been fortunate to have "this career and a job that I love," but she had been suppressing the "gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest."

Mitchell said that the last two years have been trying for everyone, and she recognized the privilege of being able to "work and make our show during a global pandemic."

She added that it meant being separated from her loved ones when they needed each other the most.

"So, with that, it is time to start a new chapter and bid farewell to Good Trouble."

The star thanked Freeform, producers, cast, and crew for being "so understanding and supportive, and for treating my last episode with such care."

Mitchell liked that Callie's arc concludes with "such purpose and agency," and reiterated that she is now the show's newest biggest fan.

"I cannot wait to see what the team has in store for what I know will be another incredible season."

"To the fans who have embraced me as Callie for so many years, thank you," she added.

"Words can't express how beyond grateful I am for your consistent and unbreakable loyalty."

"Fact: We have the best fandom in television. You will always hold a special place in my heart, and I know our paths will cross again in the future."

The series continues Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on Freeform.

What are your thoughts on the big goodbye?

Hit the comments.

