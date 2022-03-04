Grey's Anatomy Star Reacts to Sudden Exit

Grey's Anatomy has lost another series regular.

A week after Deadline reported that Richard Flood would be bowing out of the venerable medical drama, Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10 said goodbye to Cormac Hayes.

Flood debuted on Grey's Anatomy Season 16 and was quickly promoted to series regular.

Hayes Departs - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10

“Having three years on the show felt right for me,” Flood explained to Deadline of the exit.

“I think that the arc of the character with all the developments in the story was probably coming to its natural end, which was great," he continued.

"I was very happy that everybody felt the same.”

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know the series hinted at a romantic connection between Hayes and Meredith.

Chatting in the Chapel -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10

“I suppose you’d wonder would they have gotten together, would they not? If they had got together properly, would it have worked? I think the fans may have liked to have seen more of what that dynamic might have been — it’s certainly, the response I’m getting — but it’s not really for me to say," Flood said to Deadline.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Meredith has been in a relationship with Nick Marsh, so it seems like the show went in a different direction.

The good news is that the series is embracing less dramatic exits for its characters.

Hayes resigns - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 9

The series was known as the show that killed everyone off for such a long time, that it's nice to know these characters are moving on with their lives away from the hospital.

Meredith had some words for Cormac when she learned that he was preparing to leave without saying a proper goodbye.

“’Cause if I said goodbye to you, Mer, I might not ever leave,” he told his onetime love interest.

“You made me believe that there might actually be life after Abigail.”

Hayes Shines - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6

What are your thoughts on the exit?

Hit the comments below.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

