Grown-ish: Six Original Stars Exit Ahead of Season 5!

When Grown-ish Season 5 gets underway, six cast members will be a distant memory.

According to TV Line, Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), and Jordan Buhat (Vivek) have all exited the Freeform comedy.

The announcement came on the same night the Grown-ish Season 4 finale played out, and thanks to the graduation-themed nature of it all, it's easier to understand the huge overhaul.

“Francia, Emily, Chloe, Halle, Luka and Jordan will always be a part of the -ish’ family. This new season isn’t a goodbye, we are just expanding the world; there will always be an open door for them to return,” said showrunners Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly in a statement to TV Line.

“For Season 5, we’re excited to dive deeper into the storylines of Zoey, Aaron and Doug in their post-grad adventures and welcome a new dynamic class to Cal-U, including Junior.”

The series has always revolved around Zoey, thanks to it being a spinoff of black-ish, and given that the conclusion featured Zoey and Aaron making their way to New York.

Whether the series will remain in New York, we don't know, but time will tell.

The announcement also comes weeks after it was announced black-ish veteran Marcus Scribner would be relocating to the spinoff as Junior Johnson following the conclusion of the main show on ABC.

Trevor Jackson (Aaron) and Diggy Simmons (Doug) will all be back for the soft-reboot, which is likely to premiere on Freeform later this year.

Many of the departing cast members have exciting projects lined up, but it's unclear whether they could stage returns down the line.

It's hard to imagine Zoey, Aaron, and Doug forgetting about their friends!

What are your thoughts on the show's reboot?

Hit the comments.

