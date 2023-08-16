Grown-ish Exclusive Clip: Aaron's Dilemma!

Aaron is about to find himself stuck between a rock and a hard place.

When a wealthy but problematic alum comes to town, ready to give Cal U a significant donation, Aaron is tasked with convincing Andre and the Gammas to host the controversial figure.

It puts Aaron in a weird situation, but as you'll see in this Grown-ish Season 6 Episode 8 clip exclusive to TV Fanatic, Aaron won't be afraid to let his voice be heard.

As Grown-ish continues through its final season, the guest stars keep coming.

This installment will see series' creator Kenya Barris getting in on the action as he guest stars as the divisive alum in question, Derek Wright. And as you'll see in the clip below, there is quite a chill in the air when he steps to the mic.

It's a classic devil and angel moment for Aaron, the devil telling him to step in and the angel telling him to keep quiet.

To know Aaron is to know that he's a strong-willed man and he will stand up for the things he believes in.

But just what will he say to the packed crowd? And how will Derek and Dean Miller react?

Veteran actor Kadeem Hardison is back as the ever-expressive Dean Miller, and it's always lovely to see him show up on our television screens.

Grown-ish is often considered a modern-day A Different World, so it's fun to see those two worlds collide in a way when Mr. Hardison shows up!

Elsewhere, Sloane (played by recurring star Latto) and Doug enjoy some time together, but it doesn't appear they will be alone, as multi-platinum recording artist Omarion will be appearing during this episode and playing himself.

It's unclear what Omario will be getting up to, but everyone looks happy, especially Sloane, and we're excited to see how this plays out.

Alongside guest stars Kadeem Hardison, Latto, and Omarion, we'll also see Kelly Rowland back as Dr. Horne and Lil Yachty as Andre's frat brother Cole.

It promises to be another thought-provoking and hilarious installment, filled with exciting stars and storylines. It's everything we've come to expect from the groundbreaking sitcom.

Make sure you check out the clip above ahead of the upcoming installment!

And remember to tune in to Grown-ish Wednesdays at 10/9c on Freeform!

