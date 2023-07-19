Grown-ish Exclusive Clip: Things Get Real at the Reunion!

Has there ever been a reality television reunion that didn't get at least a little bit messy?

With the popular Influencer Island wrapping up, Annika invites the crew to the reunion taping, but they and the audience are in for a surprise when a question from the audience catches everyone off-guard.

As the Freeform hit series Grown-ish continues through its final season, TV Fanatic got an exclusive clip from Grown-ish Season 6 Episode 4, which sees a fan's question catch Annika, Drea, and Andre by surprise.

Grown-ish has never shied away from real-life issues, and we've seen that at play throughout Grown-ish's final season, and we'll see it again during this upcoming installment.

Annika and Drea have riled up the fans of Influencer Island! One fan, in particular, decides the reunion is the time to ask a question that's been burning on their mind and the minds of other fans.

It's apparent Annika wasn't prepared for the question, and not many others were either, as the gasps could be heard loud and clear.

The hour will dig into sexual fluidity and how it relates to queerbaiting, which has been at the forefront of conversations for some time now.

Grown-ish always tackles these issues with maturity and realism, providing a knowledgeable and unique perspective on many issues that teenagers and young adults face.

They'll also do more digging into dating, which seems to change daily.

The rules the younger generations use today are constantly evolving, and this installment will take a deeper look into those new dating rules.

When is the right time to launch a relationship? And how do you do it?

There are so many things to consider nowadays when deciding to date that involve more than just your feelings for another person.

With societal pressure and the emergence of social media, times are changing.

Annika and Andre's relationship will be tested yet again when Andre wonders just how honest Annika is being with him.

Is there anything worse than second-guessing the person you have feelings for?

We're really rooting for these two, so hopefully, they'll be able to communicate and get on the same page after the awkwardness of the reunion.

The final season of Grown-ish has been fantastic thus far, and it's only just started.

You most certainly won't want to miss this informative hour, so check out the exclusive clip above and hit us in the comments with all your hopes for the season!

And remember to tune in to Grown-ish Wednesdays at 10/9c on Freeform!

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.